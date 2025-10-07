La modella Maya Vozhdaeva con una collana della collezione Terres d’Instinct
La modella Maya Vozhdaeva con una collana della collezione Terres d’Instinct

Messika’s Fascination with Namibia

Messika presents its new high jewelry collection inspired by Namibia.

Namibia is the African country most admired by tourists. But it is also a land rich in gems, from high-quality diamonds to demantoid garnet, citrine, and amethyst. A perfect choice to celebrate Messika’s first 20 years. The Parisian fashion house presented its new Namibia-inspired collection, Terres d’Instinct, in a fashion show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. The jewelry is inspired by the African country’s unique landscapes, as well as its fauna and the light of its vast expanses. The Kalahari Desert, the dunes of the Namib, and the felines that live in its vast parks: the charm of Namibia is recreated in the work of the goldsmiths.

Collier ispirato alle zebre con diamanti e onice
Zebra-inspired necklace with diamonds and onyx

The Terres d’Instinct collection consists of 16 original sets. But this is just the first chapter; more is expected. As often happens, the fashion show presentation, with the jewels worn by top models from all over the world, was also a social event, with the presence of celebrities such as the designers Feben and Vicnate, Carla Bruni, Eva Herzigova, Kiko Mizuhara, Simon Gong, Charlotte Lawrence, Ice Spice, Balqees, Da-Mi Kim, Soohyuk Lee, Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Paz Vega, Ishaan Khatter, Demi Lovato and Erin Kellyman.

La modella Anok-Yai indossa gioielli by Messika
Model Anok Yai wears jewelry by Messika
La modella Layla Etengan alla sfilata di Messika
Model Layla Etengan at the Messika fashion show
Collier in oro satinato e diamanti ispirato alle dune del deserto della Namibia
Satin-finished gold and diamond necklace inspired by the dunes of the Namibian desert
La modella Paula Soares indossa gioielli della collezione Terres d’Instinct
Model Paula Soares wears jewelry from the Terres d’Instinct collection
La modella Tizi Pisani indossa gioielli della collezione Terres d’Instinct
Model Tizi Pisani wears jewelry from the Terres d’Instinct collection

Collane e bracciali in argento by Federica Tosi
Collana girocollo con diamanti, tanzanite da 24,75 carati e tormalina Paraiba da 5,94 carati

