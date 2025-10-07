Messika presents its new high jewelry collection inspired by Namibia.

Namibia is the African country most admired by tourists. But it is also a land rich in gems, from high-quality diamonds to demantoid garnet, citrine, and amethyst. A perfect choice to celebrate Messika’s first 20 years. The Parisian fashion house presented its new Namibia-inspired collection, Terres d’Instinct, in a fashion show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. The jewelry is inspired by the African country’s unique landscapes, as well as its fauna and the light of its vast expanses. The Kalahari Desert, the dunes of the Namib, and the felines that live in its vast parks: the charm of Namibia is recreated in the work of the goldsmiths.

The Terres d’Instinct collection consists of 16 original sets. But this is just the first chapter; more is expected. As often happens, the fashion show presentation, with the jewels worn by top models from all over the world, was also a social event, with the presence of celebrities such as the designers Feben and Vicnate, Carla Bruni, Eva Herzigova, Kiko Mizuhara, Simon Gong, Charlotte Lawrence, Ice Spice, Balqees, Da-Mi Kim, Soohyuk Lee, Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Paz Vega, Ishaan Khatter, Demi Lovato and Erin Kellyman.