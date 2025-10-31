Dinner for 120 guests to celebrate Messika’s 20th anniversary and the opening of its new New York flagship store.

Messika hosted a dinner at The Frick Collection, one of New York’s leading museums, to celebrate its 20th anniversary and the opening of its new flagship store on Madison Avenue. Among the 120 guests were celebrities and friends of the Maison, including Julianne Moore, Kiko Mizuhara, Charlotte Lawrence, Nina Dobrev, Orlando Bloom, Alton Mason, and Gunna, amidst art, French haute cuisine, and fine jewelry. The So Move Rainbow High Jewelry set, a 24-tone blend of sapphires and rubies, was also a centerpiece, a chromatic emblem created exclusively for the Messika flagship store on Madison Avenue.

So Move Rainbow represents a leap in color, with sapphires and rubies in 24 shades set in gold links and sliding diamonds. The necklace is crafted with 40.79 carats of sapphires and rubies and 12.20 carats of diamonds. In honor of the jewel, the dinner concluded with a spectacular rainbow-colored cake, a splendid tribute to Messika’s 20 years of creativity.