Nina Dobrev, attrice bulgara naturalizzata canadese, conosciuta per il suoo ruolo in The Vampire Diaries, con gioielli by Messika

Messika Opens High Jewelry in New York

Dinner for 120 guests to celebrate Messika’s 20th anniversary and the opening of its new New York flagship store.

Messika hosted a dinner at The Frick Collection, one of New York’s leading museums, to celebrate its 20th anniversary and the opening of its new flagship store on Madison Avenue. Among the 120 guests were celebrities and friends of the Maison, including Julianne Moore, Kiko Mizuhara, Charlotte Lawrence, Nina Dobrev, Orlando Bloom, Alton Mason, and Gunna, amidst art, French haute cuisine, and fine jewelry. The So Move Rainbow High Jewelry set, a 24-tone blend of sapphires and rubies, was also a centerpiece, a chromatic emblem created exclusively for the Messika flagship store on Madison Avenue.

Collana So Move Rainbow High Jewelry
So Move Rainbow High Jewelry Necklace

So Move Rainbow represents a leap in color, with sapphires and rubies in 24 shades set in gold links and sliding diamonds. The necklace is crafted with 40.79 carats of sapphires and rubies and 12.20 carats of diamonds. In honor of the jewel, the dinner concluded with a spectacular rainbow-colored cake, a splendid tribute to Messika’s 20 years of creativity.

Orlando Bloom con gioielli Messika al Madison event gala
Orlando Bloom wearing Messika jewelry at the Madison Event Gala

This opening is more than a milestone. It bridges Paris and New York, between savoir-faire and emotion, and marks the beginning of a bright new chapter for Messika in the United States.
Valérie Messika

Valérie Messika (a destra) con Julianne Moore
Valérie Messika (right) with Julianne Moore
Parure di diamanti by Messika
Diamond parure by Messika
Helena Christensen con André Messika
Helena Christensen with André Messika
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee
Kiko Mizuhara
Kiko Mizuhara
Justine Skye
Justine Skye

Red

