









Paris fashion shows along with sparkling jewels. The historic Ritz Paris venue hosted an event by Valérie Messika and Kate Moss. It was the first high jewelery show of the Messika maison, which celebrated the collaboration between the French designer and the iconic top model. For this unique show, Valérie Messika and Kate Moss welcomed friends and celebrities, who have marked the history of the fashion house, such as Cardi B, who won at the 2019 Grammy Awards wearing Messika’s jewels; Toni Garrn, in Messika at the Cannes Film Festival; and the enigmatic Tina Kunakey, who wore Messika on many red carpets.



To underline this collaboration, the models close to the Maison, including Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Isabeli Fontana, Constance Jablonski and Edita Vilkevičiūtė, walked the catwalk, obviously with Messika by Kate Moss jewels. Each model wore different jewels from Valérie Messika’s latest collections, which received well-deserved applause at the end of the show.

The Models

The guests











