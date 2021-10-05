news — October 5, 2021 at 10:51 am

Messika on the Paris catwalk




Paris fashion shows along with sparkling jewels. The historic Ritz Paris venue hosted an event by Valérie Messika and Kate Moss. It was the first high jewelery show of the Messika maison, which celebrated the collaboration between the French designer and the iconic top model. For this unique show, Valérie Messika and Kate Moss welcomed friends and celebrities, who have marked the history of the fashion house, such as Cardi B, who won at the 2019 Grammy Awards wearing Messika’s jewels; Toni Garrn, in Messika at the Cannes Film Festival; and the enigmatic Tina Kunakey, who wore Messika on many red carpets.

Sfilata a Parigi di Messika
Sfilata a Parigi di Messika

To underline this collaboration, the models close to the Maison, including Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Isabeli Fontana, Constance Jablonski and Edita Vilkevičiūtė, walked the catwalk, obviously with Messika by Kate Moss jewels. Each model wore different jewels from Valérie Messika’s latest collections, which received well-deserved applause at the end of the show.

The Models

CIndy Bruna
CIndy Bruna (Best Images)
Constance Jablonski (Best Images)
Constance Jablonski (Best Images)
Nacre Blanche
Nacre Blanche (Best Images)
Isabeli Fontana
Isabeli Fontana (Best Images)
Sfilata di Messika a Parigi
Sfilata di Messika a Parigi (Best Images)
Sfilata di Messika a Parigi, passerella finale
Sfilata di Messika a Parigi, passerella finale (Best Images)
Collezione Bohemian Chic
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Bohemian Chic (Best Images)
Collezione Bohemian Chic, sfilata
Linea Bohemian Chic, sfilata (Best Images)
Collezione Bohemian Chic, sfilata parigina
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Bohemian Chic, sfilata parigina (Best Images)
Collezione Colour Play, sfilata parigina
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Colour Play, sfilata parigina (Best Images)
Collezione Colour Play
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Colour Play (Best Images)
Collezione Colour Play, malachite
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Colour Play, malachite (Best Images)
Collezione Colour Play, madreperla
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Colour Play, madreperla (Best Images)
Collezione Exotic Charme
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show Exotic Charme (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Liberated Spirit (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Liberated Spirit
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Liberated Spirit (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Liberated Spirit
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Liberated Spirit (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Released Sun
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Released Sun (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Spirited Wind
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Spirited Wind (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Twisted Wave
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Twisted Wave (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Unchained Soul
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Unchained Soul (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Colour Play
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Colour Play (Best Images)
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Released Sun
Model for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Released Sun (Best Images)
Mathilde for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Liberated Spirit
Mathilde for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Liberated Spirit (Best Images)
Mathilde for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Bohemian Chic
Mathilde for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show, Bohemian Chic (Best Images)
Mathilde for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show
Mathilde for Messika by Kate Moss Fashion show (Best Images)
Taylor Hill (Best Images)

The guests

Alison Toby e Julie Sergent
Alison Toby e Julie Sergent (Best Images)
Camila Coelho
Camila Coelho (Best Images)
Carla Ginola e Lena Situations
Carla Ginola e Lena Situations (Best Images)
Evan Mock
Evan Mock (Best Images)
Fay Kahdra e Valérie Messika
Fay Kahdra e Valérie Messika (Best Images)
Grece Ghanem e Valérie Messika
Grece Ghanem e Valérie Messika (Best Images)
Ilona Smet
Ilona Smet (Best Images)
Jessica Verratti e Bob Sinclar
Jessica Verratti e Bob Sinclar (Best Images)
Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang (Best Images)
Juan Arbelaez e Laury Thilleman
Juan Arbelaez e Laury Thilleman (Best Images)
Luma Grothe
Luma Grothe (Best Images)
Maïwenn Le Besco
Maïwenn Le Besco (Best Images)
Negin Mirsalehi
Negin Mirsalehi (Best Images)
Silma Lopez
Silma Lopez (Best Images)
Sofia Resing
Sofia Resing (Best Images)
Toni Garrn
Toni Garrn (Best Images)
Anne Sophie Godet e Wesley Lautoa
Anne Sophie Godet e Wesley Lautoa (Getty Images)
Tina Kunakey e Valérie Messika
Tina Kunakey e Valérie Messika (Getty Images)
Leila Nda
Leila Nda (Getty Images)
Jordan Barrett, Valérie Messika, Fernando Casablancas
Jordan Barrett, Valérie Messika, Fernando Casablancas (Getty Images)
Hiba Abouk
Hiba Abouk (Getty Images)
Fatima Alawa e Valérie Messika
Fatima Alawa e Valérie Messika (Getty Images)
Elodie Fontan
Elodie Fontan (Getty Images)
Elisa Tovati e Valérie Messika
Elisa Tovati e Valérie Messika (Getty Images)
Camille Charriere
Camille Charriere (Getty Images)
Branda Fayed e Karim Fayed
Branda Fayed e Karim Fayed (Getty Images)






 

Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *