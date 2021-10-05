Paris fashion shows along with sparkling jewels. The historic Ritz Paris venue hosted an event by Valérie Messika and Kate Moss. It was the first high jewelery show of the Messika maison, which celebrated the collaboration between the French designer and the iconic top model. For this unique show, Valérie Messika and Kate Moss welcomed friends and celebrities, who have marked the history of the fashion house, such as Cardi B, who won at the 2019 Grammy Awards wearing Messika’s jewels; Toni Garrn, in Messika at the Cannes Film Festival; and the enigmatic Tina Kunakey, who wore Messika on many red carpets.
To underline this collaboration, the models close to the Maison, including Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Isabeli Fontana, Constance Jablonski and Edita Vilkevičiūtė, walked the catwalk, obviously with Messika by Kate Moss jewels. Each model wore different jewels from Valérie Messika’s latest collections, which received well-deserved applause at the end of the show.
Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Cliccando su accetta, o continuando la navigazione, acconsenti all’uso dei cookie. AccettaRejectPiù informazioni
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.