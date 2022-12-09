









Difficult, perhaps impossible to resist the charm of a man. At least if your profession is that of the jeweler. Most of the great jewelery Maisons have long since expanded their catalog to include jewelery for men. And not just with leather laces and dog tag-style metal tags. Thus, even Messika, the Parisian Maison of high jewelery has decided to get on the men’s jewelery train. The idea is to offer some of the designs that have made Messika famous, such as the Move collection, in a precious but more austere version. In other words, masculine.



The face of this new proposal is Romain Grosjean, a French-Swiss professional driver, who competes under the French flag in the NTT IndyCar Series, driving the Honda number 28 for Andretti Autosport, after a move to Formula 1 with Renault. In short, a sports character who, in addition, is also perfect as a model. In the shots by photographer Sonia Sieff, Grosjean wore a titanium version from the My Move collection, where one or more diamonds can swing in a groove, which for men is also available with the classic leather lace, or with an even more easier, with lanyard. In addition to bracelets, the men’s line designed by Valérie Messika also includes rings and pendant necklaces.