Messika Diamonds on the Cannes Red Carpet

Messika won the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, at least in terms of the number of jewels worn on the red carpet. The Parisian Maison outdid everyone by having its high jewelry collections worn by actresses and celebrities who appeared during the film event.

Starting with Juliette Armanet, French singer and now actress, who was present with various outfits, such as the Move Link 3 Rows choker, the earcuffs from the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry collection, Stacked Star Chaser rings, Gloria double ring, Radiant My Twin top clip.



Another actress, Camilla Aiko wore pieces from the So Move collection by Messika: the So Move Max necklace, the So Move earrings and the So Move Max three-finger ring, but also the Desert Bloom earrings and ring. The Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti was photographed with white Midnight Sun earrings, the Pear Appeal two-finger ring, the Hypnotic Scale ring. Also appearing in Cannes was Valérie Messika, founder and artistic director of the Maison, along with Balqees Fathi, ambassador for the Middle East and dear friend of the Maison. Balqees wore High Jewelry creations: the Firebird necklace and matching earrings, a three-carat brilliant-cut diamond, paired with the Magnetic Love ring.



Brazilian model Luma Grothe wore the Divine Enigma necklace, set with a three-carat oval fancy light diamond, Diamond Frequencies earrings and bracelet, Toi & Moi ring with the Toi & Moi White Midnight Sun ring. Also Messika jewelry for the American actress Angela Bassett for the screening of Mission Impossible-The Final Reckoning, where she reprises her role as Erica Sloaned. She chose the Gold Midnight Sun High Jewelry necklace, Gold Midnight Sun High Jewelry earrings, Gold Midnight Sun bracelet, Spirited Wind three-finger ring, Spirited Win ring.



5-carat pear-shaped drop earrings and a Glam’Azone XL ring for the red carpet appearance of French singer Eva Garnier. Hafsia Herzi, ambassador of the French Maison and director of the film La Petite Dernière, wore Messika High Jewelry creations such as the Groove choker necklace, the matching Groove High Jewelry ring and the Fiery earrings. Actress Ji-Min Park, protagonist of the film, chose the Precious Flow bracelet and the Glam’azone XL ring. Other Messika jewels for American actress Julia Garner: White Midnight Sun ear clip and Diamond Wave ring.



Another Messika ambassador, Élodie Bouchez, showed up with a unique piece of high jewelry: a splendid necklace with a 7-carat pear-shaped diamond, combined with 3-carat stud earrings. American actress Mariska Hargitay walked the red carpet wearing a high jewelry set: the Night Owl necklace, the matching Night Owl earrings and two matching rings from the same collection. British actress Imogen Poots wore the Pear Appeal earrings, the Divine Enigma bracelet and the Star Chaser ring.

