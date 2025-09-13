Memories is the name of the 9-karat gold square pendant by Atelier Vm. This Milanese brand’s piece can be opened to hold a small object, such as a note, a lock of hair, or a baby’s first tooth: something, in short, a treasured keepsake. The Memorie piece is the brainchild of Amber Anderson, actress, model, spokesperson, and friend of the brand’s founders Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj Oleari.



Atelier Vm also presents the newly updated Impronta collection. The collection was born in 2004 from the idea of ​​an exchange of loyalty, with the idea of ​​wearing the fingerprints of those you love, transformed into jewelry. But not just human fingerprints. Alongside dog and human fingerprints, the collection now also includes a cat fingerprint, Impronta Kitty, housed within a charm or ring. The fingerprints are in 9-karat or 18-karat gold. The imprint is a precious cast engraved on a gold plate in low relief, which becomes a pendant, or ring, charm or wedding ring.

