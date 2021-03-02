Mello, interchangeable luxury



Naples (Italy) and Mello Gioielli, a story that has continued since 1927. But tradition, in this case, is paired with the word innovation. In fact, Mello Gioielli also stands out for the creation of the interchangeable Mood and Ex-Change collections. These are traditional jewels which, however, have as their prerogative the possibility of changing the colored surface, as described in the video. More generally, Mello jewels are made of 19 or 9 carat gold, often with the addition of diamonds or colored stones.



The history of jewelry began with the founder Giuseppe Mello and then continued in 1971 by his son Luigi. Finally, in 2009 it was the turn of Fulvio Mello, son of Luigi, who, after a training course in engineering and at the end of a professional experience in industrial design and technologies, chose to put the skills of he. And thus was born the line of interchangeable jewels which is one of the characteristics of the Neapolitan Maison.















