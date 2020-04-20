MelanO interchangeably











The history of jewelery interchangeable by Dutchman company MelanO ♦

She lives in a small town of Holland, Stein, on the border with Belgium and Germany. She studied as a kindergarten teacher, she worked as a teacher in a kindergarten, and opened a gift shop. But in 2004 Jeanne Wessels decided a turning point in his life. Together with her husband, John Pepels, she founded MelanO, a company of Dutch jewelry, with a style that is a mix of different trends, as always happens in cultures of border areas.

Bijoux are at a very low price, and they go all about variety of shapes and colors.



In fact, the basic idea of ​​MelanO has taken shape through a mistake. It happened when Jeanne and John have discovered a defect in a ring with a pearl. The small ball had not been properly fixed. This error has inspired the pair to a new concept: the collections of jewelry pieces have been added where you can change the colored stone or crystal. The idea was successful: the stones, available in a wide range of shades are mounted on a small set of metal. This small element can be removed from the main frame and replace it with another. How to have a cabochon that changes to a few tens of euro: the Dutch way to bijou. Lavinia Andorno





















