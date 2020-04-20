ANELLI, — April 20, 2020 at 4:00 am

MelanO interchangeably




The history of jewelery interchangeable by Dutchman company MelanO ♦
She lives in a small town of Holland, Stein, on the border with Belgium and Germany. She studied as a kindergarten teacher, she worked as a teacher in a kindergarten, and opened a gift shop. But in 2004 Jeanne Wessels decided a turning point in his life. Together with her husband, John Pepels, she founded MelanO, a company of Dutch jewelry, with a style that is a mix of different trends, as always happens in cultures of border areas.
Bijoux are at a very low price, and they go all about variety of shapes and colors.

Anello di MelanO
Anello di MelanO

In fact, the basic idea of ​​MelanO has taken shape through a mistake. It happened when Jeanne and John have discovered a defect in a ring with a pearl. The small ball had not been properly fixed. This error has inspired the pair to a new concept: the collections of jewelry pieces have been added where you can change the colored stone or crystal. The idea was successful: the stones, available in a wide range of shades are mounted on a small set of metal. This small element can be removed from the main frame and replace it with another. How to have a cabochon that changes to a few tens of euro: the Dutch way to bijou. Lavinia Andorno

Anello con ricambi
Anello con ricambi
Alcuni degli elementi da aggiungere ai gioielli
Alcuni degli elementi da aggiungere ai gioielli
Orecchini da completare
Orecchini da completare
Pendente placcato oro
Pendente placcato oro

Collana con pendenti
Collana con pendenti

Jeanne Wessels
Jeanne Wessels (da Facebook)








Tags

2 Comments

  1. Gueldry
    January 31, 2020 at 9:53 pm  ·  Reply

    Je désire savoir dans quelle magasin à Chalon sur Saône ou Nîmes en France
    Je peux trouver vos bijoux melano

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *