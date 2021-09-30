ANELLI, vetrina — September 30, 2021 at 4:30 am

Meghan stays true to Birks




At the end of September, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to stroll the streets of New York. Nothing strange. But the newspapers that follow the gossip have taken note, as always, of the clothing and jewelry worn by the former actress. Alongside a Lorraine Schwarts ring, Prince Harry’s wife opted for her engagement ring and a white gold diamond Birks ring. Not only that: Meghan Markle has also chosen another jewel of the Maison Birks: earrings with an estimated value of 15,100 dollars.

That the Duchess of Sussex had a predilection for Birks Bijoux, a Canadian company founded in 1879, based in Montreal, in fact, is not new. The jewelry company, a couple of years ago announced that sales had increased precisely in relation to the preference granted by Meghan Markle to the brand’s rings and earrings. The Maison’s jewels are very modern, but without adding oddities. Indeed, in theory the design of Bijoux Birks is inspired by Canadian nature, even if it is not easy to find the reasons in the appearance of the collections. Which remain, however, pleasant. Which must also be Meghan Markle’s opinion.
