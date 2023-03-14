









Amalfi, a small Italian city overlooking the sea of the Gulf of Salerno, surrounded by spectacular cliffs. In the 1920s and 1930s, Amalfi was a popular tourist destination for the British upper class and aristocracy. But it has retained its charm, in Italy and abroad, as suggested by the Amalfi collection signed by the German high-end jewelery house Stenzhorn. Landscapes, flavours, suggestions of the ancient maritime republic (between about 839 and 1200) were the source of inspiration for the collection.



The collection consists of necklaces, rings and earrings. All Stenzhorn jewels are made from precious rubies, sapphires and emeralds to sparkling diamonds. The shapes are sinuous and elongated, with a geometry that recalls marquise-cut diamonds, as if they were eyes. But also like the leaves of the lemon trees, which are found in Amalfi. The diamonds set, however, are brilliant cut.