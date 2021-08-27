









The jewels of the Mazza family, from Torre del Greek on the stage of the USA ♦

From Torre del Greek (Naples), to American luxury. That of the family Mazza is the classic story of Italian-Americans in the US who have climbed the success. Party in the late nineteenth century from the port of Naples, Luigi Mazza, an expert craftsman, has brought with him in New York City ability to carve coral and cameos. The road has been long. They were importers of precious stones, and so the family has managed to develop the business.



In the fifties and sixties her four children have developed the small company. The third son, William, in particular, has developed creative skills and in 1970 produced his first collection for I. Magnum & Co. and Bergdorf Goodman with the Mazza name. Thanks to him, the story of the Torre del Greco family has continued, now completely American, although it does not give up remembering his origins with the names of the collections, such as Capri, Pompei or Grotte. Today, William is joined by his three sons William, Jeffrey and Steven, but the ancient arto of coral is now supplanted by large colored stones, which enrich gold frames rather generous.