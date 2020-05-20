Mazza, from Naples to New York











The jewels of the Mazza family, from Torre del Greco (Naples) to Las Vegas, passing through New York City ♦

In times when migration involves millions of people, even with dramatic aspects, we forget that the movement of people from one continent to the other is not new. In the past two centuries, for example, Italy has been a country from which thousands of thousands of people started looking for luck. Among them was also the Mazza family, a specialist in goldsmith’s work in Torre del Greco, near Naples. It is known that specialists in the art of working coral and cameos have grown and still live in this small area.



Starting from 1840, the Mazza family also worked coral and mother of pearl for cameos. Founded in 1864, the family moved to the United States, to New York. Louis Mazza continued the work with the help of his four children. The third son, William, in particular, in 1970 produced his first collection for I. Magnum & Co. and Bergdorf Goodman under the name of Mazza. Today the family is in its fifth generation and William is joined by his three sons William jr, Jeffrey and Steven. The story continues, still with coral and, of course, with other techniques that have added to the starting one.















