









The American dream applied to jewelry. It is the story of Matthew Harris, born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Son of a seamstress. And, in 2009, founder of the Mateo brand in New York. In the US, he arrived at the age of 16 to attend college. But his passion was (and still is) jewels. Matthew is a self-taught designer, and so in his youth he spent much of his time in the Big Apple jewelry district learning the technique. Once he got the skills, he decided to go it alone.



Having founded his brand, he initially focused on men’s jewelry. Then, he expanded his production to the female world. Her jewels use 14-karat gold, a choice that allows prices to be anchored low, but also diamonds, pearls and semi-precious stones, such as quartz in its various forms, or topaz, malachite and aquamarine. She opened her boutique in the heart of the city, in SoHo, in December 2016. The streets of Jamaica are getting further and further away.

















