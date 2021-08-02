









The jewels by Masterstrokes, in gold, gems and refined enamelling technique. And some Vipassana meditation ♦︎

Jaipur, an Indian city with a thousand suggestions. The pink city is also known around the world for being one of the capitals of jewelry. And here, in Jaipur, a company has been active since 1941 which is now known as Jewels Emporium, run by the Bohra family and, today by husband and wife, Anup and Smriti Bohra. Alongside the gem trade, in 2001 the company launched the Masterstrokes brand. In addition to gold and gems, Masterstrokes jewels use the ancient art of French enamelling.



With over 300 shades in its palette and expertise in low taille, pliqué-a-jour and champlevé glazing techniques, Masterstrokes creations are admired, worn by women and owned by passionate collectors. They are obviously handcrafted jewels. Curiously, this technique was also used for a collection that is inspired by a completely different subject from the usual ones of jewelry, that is love, flowers and animals. The Indian tradition, however, is very present, the result of the Vipassana practice, one of the oldest meditation techniques in India, which means seeing things as they really are. Curiously, one of the Masterstrokes collections is dedicated, however, to the popular story of Jekyll and Hyde.

This 18-karat gold ring from the Jekyll and Hyde collection, for example, is shaped like a butterfly with diamond-encrusted wings, set with a 7.56-carat fancy cut Mozambican ruby. The wings fold gently to reveal a champlevé enamel side. It can be worn in two ways. The jewel was handmade with 3.74 carats of brilliant cut diamonds in 315 hours of work.

