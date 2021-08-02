alta gioielleria, COLLANE, vetrina — August 2, 2021 at 4:30 am

Masterstrokes, high jewelry with two faces




The jewels by Masterstrokes, in gold, gems and refined enamelling technique. And some Vipassana meditation ♦︎

Jaipur, an Indian city with a thousand suggestions. The pink city is also known around the world for being one of the capitals of jewelry. And here, in Jaipur, a company has been active since 1941 which is now known as Jewels Emporium, run by the Bohra family and, today by husband and wife, Anup and Smriti Bohra. Alongside the gem trade, in 2001 the company launched the Masterstrokes brand. In addition to gold and gems, Masterstrokes jewels use the ancient art of French enamelling.

Gli orecchini Tre Grazie , con tormalina rosa per 21,52 carati, che collegano tre superfici estese realizzate con diversi trattamenti. Gli orecchini ruotano su un perno centrale: si possono indossare in tre modi diversi. Sono Incastonati con 2,62 carati di zaffiri arancioni e viola, 5,92 carati di diamanti taglio brillante, smalti plique-à-jour e champlevé. Sono stati progettati e realizzati a mano in 394 ore di lavoro
With over 300 shades in its palette and expertise in low taille, pliqué-a-jour and champlevé glazing techniques, Masterstrokes creations are admired, worn by women and owned by passionate collectors. They are obviously handcrafted jewels. Curiously, this technique was also used for a collection that is inspired by a completely different subject from the usual ones of jewelry, that is love, flowers and animals. The Indian tradition, however, is very present, the result of the Vipassana practice, one of the oldest meditation techniques in India, which means seeing things as they really are. Curiously, one of the Masterstrokes collections is dedicated, however, to the popular story of Jekyll and Hyde.
Anello a forma di farfalla della collezione Jekill e Hyde, con oro, diamanti, rubini del Mozambico, smalto
This 18-karat gold ring from the Jekyll and Hyde collection, for example, is shaped like a butterfly with diamond-encrusted wings, set with a 7.56-carat fancy cut Mozambican ruby. The wings fold gently to reveal a champlevé enamel side. It can be worn in two ways. The jewel was handmade with 3.74 carats of brilliant cut diamonds in 315 hours of work.

Anello Beyond Religion - Saint Teresa, in oro 18 carati, realizzato a mano in 510 ore di lavoro. L'opale da 2,21 carati rappresenta Santa Teresa, con una cornice di smaltatura champlevé ulteriormente evidenziata da diamanti taglio incastonati a griffe. I 2,75 carati di diamanti baguette che circondano l'anello rappresentano i meno fortunati nelle cure della santa
Collana a forma di piuma di pavone, ispirata alle ballerine dipinte dal pittore impressionista francese Edgar Degas. La collana, con smalti champlevé è impreziosita da una tanzanite da 41,05 carati , circondata da zaffiri gialli del peso di 4,77 carati e 15,3 carati di diamanti taglio brillante. Questo pezzo è stato realizzato a mano in 1.247 ore di lavoro
La collana è composta da un Opale di 28,44 carati, smalto, diamanti. Può essere indossata in entrambi i lati
Shades of Lotus, collana e orecchini ispirati a Cleopatra. Con Conch rosa, perle barocche, diamanti, rubini
Orecchini ispirati all Ibisco, con rubini del Mozambico, oro, diamanti rosa
Bracciale Volcanus, della collezione The Fifth Element. È composto da una Rhodocrosite di 79 carati, su oro e diamanti che rappresentano la lava che fuoriesce dal vulcano
Questo bracciale a forma di polipo ha al centro un opale iridescente di 14,97 carati, circondato da smeraldi, oro 18 carati, diamanti, smalto
