Mars + Love + Yoga











Jewels inspired by yoga from the new Californian brand Mars + Love ♦ ︎

From Los Angeles here is a brand newborn: Mars + Love. The combination of Mars and Love, ie the two poles, are actually inspired by the world of yoga. So much so that the proposed jewels, in yellow or pink gold and diamonds, have the stylized form of human figures intent on composing the classical positions of yoga, such as the tree or the dog. The classic poses of Indian discipline, transposed into earrings, necklaces and hanging rings, are the result of the creativity of the designer Shelly Litvak, who launched the brand at the end of 2017.



Litvak has been active in the design world for over a decade, in the field accessories as well as jewels. The Mars + Love brand, however, represents a turning point also from an aesthetic point of view, with jewels between minimalism and oriental philosophy. And, of course, the idea also derives from the convinced practice of yoga by Shelly Litvak, who for six years has been accustomed to taking a break dedicated to the exercises of this discipline. Margherita Donato















