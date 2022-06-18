









Marlù, the brand created by the three sisters Morena, Monica and Marta Fabbri, takes its first step in Europe, with the opening of a store in Budapest (Hungary). Even if, more precisely, it is the third country in which it is present, given that Marlù was born in the small Republic of Sanmarino. The Hungarian store is located in Váci Utca, a nineteenth-century pedestrian shopping street of the Hungarian capital, which runs parallel to the Danube, between Vörösmarty Square and the Great Central Market, a destination for every tourist. With the new space in Budapest, the number of Marlù single-brand stores becomes 42. Fashion bijoux are especially popular with young people, also thanks to the innovative marketing initiatives implemented by the company.

