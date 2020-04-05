Mark Baldin, Siberian creations











The exuberant Siberian creations by Mark Baldin, art without rules ♦ ︎

His name is Mark Baldin and he works in Novosibirsk, the capital city of the Novosibirsk region in the Russian Federation and the Siberian Federal District. In short, it is very easy that if you are not Russian, do not even know it exists. In that distant city Mark Baldin designs jewels that appear at the same time as western and oriental. A bit like Russian fairy tales, they have something ancient and romantic at the same time.



They are jewels, moreover, that do not follow any rule except that of the designer’s inspiration. Flowers, insects, abstract shapes, are built through a set of intricate architectures in gold, silver, and large stones of color, with bold contrasts and contamination of different styles. The combination of the different surfaces, opaque and polished, together with a mix of precious and semi-precious stones, in exuberant shapes, are unique in the world of jewelry. The name of his brand, the studio Art Mark Baldin, underlines the reference point of the jeweler’s activity: more sculptures than jewelry, but to wear. Giulia Netrese













