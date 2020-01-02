Marie Mas’s new mobile jewels











The number of mobile jewels of Marie Mas, the brand of the Parisian designer Marie Cabirou, becomes bigger. The Wave collection, which we anticipated here, added other pieces to those presented on the occasion of VicenzaOro September.



The Wave collection is characterized by a sinuous movement of the jewels, which announces mobile elements, ready to follow the curvature of the wearer’s body. The jewels are made of 18 carat pink and white gold.



I chose to work with rainbow moonstones in the Wave Collection to translate the magic of the sea and the shimmer of light dancing on the waves: when the sunlight slides to the surface, the water seems to change color. The dramatic and mysterious chromatic play is captured through the fluttering splendor of the rainbow moonstones as they move. These exquisite gems can be transparent or shine in abandonment. Due to their inner splendor known as flattering, the stones have a naturally seductive blue fire, which makes them very unique and a joy to work with.

Marie Cabirou



The French designer’s jewels combine aesthetic pleasure with playful pleasure: they invite you to play with the jewels and, at the same time, offer an aesthetic in symbiosis with the curved lines of the body. After studying at the prestigious École Duperré (art, design and fashion college) and IFM (French fashion institute) in Paris, Marie learned jewelry design by helping Florence Croisier and Shourouk. In 2012 she entered the Christian Dior Couture Maison with Raf Simons, where she honed her skills in designing jewelry. After three years, Marie decided to launch her high fashion and high fashion jewelry line which she named Marie Mas, in homage to her maternal grandmother, Henriette Mas, who influenced her taste for femininity, beauty and creation.















