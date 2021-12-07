









From Australia to the United States: exceptional pearls and opals are the work tools of Margot McKinney ♦ ︎

In Australia it is an authority and not just as a jeweler. Margot McKinney has also a certain political influence: she supports the liberals and gave the former Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, a pair of earrings that caused a sensation. But apart from that, Margot is also a woman who represents the fourth generation of jewelers. And from Australia she has quickly embarked on the road to the United States: its jewels are distributed by Neiman Marcus and a network of independent boutiques throughout the country.

To make Margot McKinney so popular is her ability to select stones and to combine them often with pearls.

In fact, Australia is a country where high quality colored stones are found and it is also a region where a large part of cultured pearls comes from. Among the stones, of course, a place of honor is occupied by opals, among the most beautiful stones in the land of kangaroos. And the combination with the South Sea pearls, among the most beautiful in the world, is often a winner. In the true sense of the word: a collection of jewels with South Sea pearls and precious and colorful gemstones has been awarded with the Prix de Marie Claire for the best Australian jewel in March 2011 and the Haute Joaillerie prize at the biennial International Opal Jewelery Awards in 2009.