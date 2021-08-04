Orecchini, vetrina — August 4, 2021 at 4:35 am

Margery Hirschey, from deep America





Margery Hirschey, from fashion model to designer who loves natural stones and recycled gold ♦

Margery Hirschey’s jewels are distributed in about forty jewelery stores all over the United States. The brand also sells in Canada and Puerto Rico beyond, of course, the rest of the world through online commerce. Let’s say this to emphasize how jewels that have a artisan look are actually the fruit of a studied strategy, which has led a pair of Margery Hirschey-colored emerald-colored earrings in second place in the Couture Design Awards. These earrings, reminiscent of Alexander Calder’s sculptures, represent the style of the Colorado company.

Orecchini ondulati in oro 22 carati e smeraldi
Margery Hirschey began her career with Charles Kliebacker, New York’s couturier, as a model. He launched his jewelery line in 2008, Colorado, where he worked. The same year, practically without experience in the field, in an improvised studio, the designer created a collection that debuted in a trunk show at the Bergdorf Jewelery Designer Salon. In January 2014 Margery Hirschey received the Rising Star Award for Jewelery. It uses recycled gold and silver and adores the pizza of Naples.

Anello con tormalina rosa
Anello con tormalina verde
Collana con turchese
Orecchini Ameba in oro 22 carati e corallo
Orecchini Exclamation in oro 22 carati e opale boulder
Orecchini in oro 22 carati con opale e corallo
