Two collections from the Venetian jeweler for women and men.

Marco Dal Maso is a designer who, at Eclipse, has managed to strike a balance between women’s and men’s jewelry, with which he began his career in the world of precious metals. Two examples are the Eclipse collection for her, an evolution of the Equinox design that adds yellow gold to black and gray titanium. These three elements are complemented by lab-grown white or colored diamonds. The design is minimal without being stark, with soft lines, ranging from elliptical curves to perfect circles.



For men, the latest addition is the Diamonds ‘N’ Roses collection, where the design becomes more essential, yet with subtle touches of color. The collection is crafted with black diamonds set in wood-effect surfaces, oxidized silver, and 18-karat yellow gold. Intertwined chains with lobster clasp closures convey the idea of ​​masculine practicality, while small red sapphires emerge from the dark texture of the jewel, for a hint of unpredictability.





