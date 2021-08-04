









The elegant and courageous asymmetry of jewelry by designer Marcia Budet in New York City ♦ ︎

If symmetry is the mother of beauty, transgression is the daughter of passion. So it’s nice to admire something perfectly balanced, and then it is so exciting breaking the rule. She is think so designer of New York Marcia Budet, who loves stones and asymmetries. She tells that as a child she collected rocks in a box. Today she collects of prizes and collections in which geometries follow roads different from the usual. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Design, he decided to focus on jewelry and, without delay, heard the vocation of asymmetry.



Her work was immediately rewarded in Italy with a Golden Gala on Lake Como that she remembers with enthusiasm. Always in Italy she won a second prize and the following year she was selected as one of the top 30 emerging designers in New York, then she won a JCK Rising Star Award. From there her career took off until she joined the Las Vegas Couture. Her style is described as “Elegantly Bold”, that means it is brave but at the same time pleasant, trendy. And that’s what the asymmetry manages to communicate.