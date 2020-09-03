Maqé, praise of macramé











The discreet charm of the bracelet. The charm of natural materials. But also the fascination of sustainability. All these aspects are concentrated in Maqé, a brand based in Amsterdam, where Kim Lenders lives, and in Ibiza where Karjan Vloon, the two founders of the Maison, resides. Bracelets are the main dish of Maqé’s menu: made with a refined macramé, they are considered unisex.



The bracelets use soft hues: gray, blue, green and black, and are paired with rose gold settings that lock responsible stones such as aquapraso, a gem recently discovered in Africa, blue sapphire, rose quartz, and green jade. Each bracelet can also be customized with the choice of fabric, stone and bezel. The stone cuts are also a peculiarity of Maqé and have been called by the name of M’goun and Cupola. The only exception to the bracelets proposal is the Abundance Ring, designed as an 18-karat rose gold cocktail ring and set with a large aquaprase stone.

















