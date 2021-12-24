vetrina — December 24, 2021 at 4:30 am

Many stories for an Gioiello Italiano




Gioiello Italiano is an Italian jewelry brand: unequivocal. It was born in 2010 on the initiative of a dynamic entrepreneur from Vicenza, Gabriella Centomo with the idea, according to the company, “to spread the culture of gold and precious accessories seen as an object of art and beauty, not only as economic good. Even today the mission is the same but with a special focus on the new generations “. Rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings by Gioiello Italiano follow the tradition, with soothing shapes and materials.

Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con zaffiri blu e diamanti
The company offers jewels in gold or silver, diamonds, precious stones, but also cubic zirconia for cheaper products. The style is also traditional: many variations on the solitaire theme, chevalier rings or rings enriched with stones, but few extravagant shapes. Rather, what distinguishes the Vicenza brand is the vast catalog available for purchase also online. And the reason is there: the jewels are the result of an agreement with a hundred Italian artisans and companies. In short, the proposal is equivalent to a distribution service for a product that could be defined as of controlled origin. In short, an Italian jewel.
Anello trilogy in oro con rubini e diamani
Bracciale elastico in oro
Collana di corallo rosso
Collana Sole con pendente in oro bianco e rosa, con diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco, zaffiri e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco, rubini e diamanti
