Many jewels up for auction with Cambi

Many quality jewels, from famous brands: there are almost 400 lots that make up the Fine Jewels catalog of the Cambi Auction House. The sale is scheduled for Wednesday 17 May from 11.00 in the Milan office (via San Marco 22, Milan). In the first round of the auction (lots 1/98) period jewels are the protagonists: among the most interesting objects stand out a collection of corals from various periods and origins, a parure of shell cameos depicting famous Italian poets and classical divinities with original case (estimate: 6,000-8,000 euros), and a micromosaic bracelet with views of Rome (9,000-11,000).



In the second round (lots 99/402) contemporary jewels are on sale, such as the choker from the Serpenti collection by Bulgari (40,000-60,000), a bracelet with amethyst and diamonds by Michele della Valle (6,000-7,000), a convertible diamond sautoir in necklace and bracelets (30,000-40,000) and a bracelet from the Panthère collection by Cartier (10,000-15,000).Among the top lots are a refined tiara in Colombian diamonds and emeralds (20,000-25,000), a ring with a Colombian emerald of approximately 10 carats (50,000-60,000), a brilliant-cut diamond of 3.48 carats (50,000-60,000), a ring with Kashmir sapphire (60,000-80,000) and a brilliant cut diamond of 13.39 carats (70,000-90,000).