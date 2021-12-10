









The Christmas air is good for super jewelry sales, especially if they are sold at auction. In New York, the sale of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels totaled nearly $ 55 million, with 91% sold in lots and 94% sold by value: 120% went above the lowest estimate. Offers came from 30 countries across five continents.



Under the lens there were colored diamonds of particular value. The most anticipated lot was a 70.19 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond pendant, VS2 clarity. It was sold for $ 2,850,000. A 5.38 carat vivid orange pink fancy diamond ring, VS2 clarity, which made 2,670,000 dollars and a 8.74 carat dark gray-blue fancy diamond ring, Internally Flawless, reached 2.61 million .Also on sale was a series of pieces cataloged as A Superlative Eye: Property from a Distinguished Chicago Collection, which included Cartier Art Deco jewelry. The collection achieved outstanding results for an impressive Graff ruby ​​and diamond ring, which fetched $ 1,290,000. An Art Deco brooch with emeralds, sapphires and diamonds, which belonged to Mrs. Cole Porter, fetched $ 381,250 and another Egyptian Art Deco revival brooch by Cartier with gems and diamonds, achieved more than three times its highest estimate : sold for $ 268,750.Other highlights of the sale were eight lots of Van Cleef & Arpels Mystery-Set jewelry: a double-flower brooch with sapphires and diamonds was awarded for $ 575,000, a ruby ​​and diamond bracelet reached 525,000, a pendant-earring with rubies and diamonds which he made 412,500.In the same auction, other impressive prices were raised for a major 17.73-carat Kashmir sapphire ring, which reached more than double its high estimate: over $ 2 million, while a deep yellow diamond ring of 44, 12-karat made $ 1,110,000 and a Van Cleef & Arpels Art Deco diamond bracelet previously featured in The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio and the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, which reached $ 1,230,000.













