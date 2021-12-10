asta, news — December 10, 2021 at 4:00 am

Magnificent sales of Christie's in New York




The Christmas air is good for super jewelry sales, especially if they are sold at auction. In New York, the sale of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels totaled nearly $ 55 million, with 91% sold in lots and 94% sold by value: 120% went above the lowest estimate. Offers came from 30 countries across five continents.

Collana con diamante fancy giallo vivido di 70,19 carati, purezza VS2
Collana con diamante fancy giallo vivido di 70,19 carati, purezza VS2

Under the lens there were colored diamonds of particular value. The most anticipated lot was a 70.19 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond pendant, VS2 clarity. It was sold for $ 2,850,000. A 5.38 carat vivid orange pink fancy diamond ring, VS2 clarity, which made 2,670,000 dollars and a 8.74 carat dark gray-blue fancy diamond ring, Internally Flawless, reached 2.61 million .
Anello con diamante fancy grigio-blu scuro di 8,74 carati, Internally Flawless
Anello con diamante fancy grigio-blu scuro di 8,74 carati, Internally Flawless

Also on sale was a series of pieces cataloged as A Superlative Eye: Property from a Distinguished Chicago Collection, which included Cartier Art Deco jewelry. The collection achieved outstanding results for an impressive Graff ruby ​​and diamond ring, which fetched $ 1,290,000. An Art Deco brooch with emeralds, sapphires and diamonds, which belonged to Mrs. Cole Porter, fetched $ 381,250 and another Egyptian Art Deco revival brooch by Cartier with gems and diamonds, achieved more than three times its highest estimate : sold for $ 268,750.
Anello con rubino e diamanti di Graff
Anello con rubino e diamanti di Graff

Other highlights of the sale were eight lots of Van Cleef & Arpels Mystery-Set jewelry: a double-flower brooch with sapphires and diamonds was awarded for $ 575,000, a ruby ​​and diamond bracelet reached 525,000, a pendant-earring with rubies and diamonds which he made 412,500.
Anello con rubino e diamanti di Graff
Anello con rubino e diamanti di Graff

In the same auction, other impressive prices were raised for a major 17.73-carat Kashmir sapphire ring, which reached more than double its high estimate: over $ 2 million, while a deep yellow diamond ring of 44, 12-karat made $ 1,110,000 and a Van Cleef & Arpels Art Deco diamond bracelet previously featured in The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio and the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, which reached $ 1,230,000.

Bracciale di diamanti Art Déco di Van Cleef & Arpels
Bracciale di diamanti Art Déco di Van Cleef & Arpels

Spilla di Cartier con smeraldo intagliato, diamanti, zaffiri
Spilla di Cartier con smeraldo intagliato, diamanti, zaffiri

Bracciale con rubini e diamanti con tecnica mystery setting di Van Cleef & Arpels
Bracciale con rubini e diamanti con tecnica mystery setting di Van Cleef & Arpels







