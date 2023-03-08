Collana Onda in oro giallo e diamanti
Magic Wire is a brand of Rancangelo Industrie, one of the goldsmith companies in the Vicenza district. Founded in 1960 by Angelo Antonio Rancan, it works on behalf of third parties, but with the Magic Wire brand it offers jewels that use the shape memory method with a patent. It is an alloy that can be deformed when cold, but returns to its pre-deformed shape (as if it remembered its original appearance) when heated. The Magic Wire novelties are the Diva and Venus collections.

The Diva line is made of 18-karat gold and diamonds, with jewels obtained by mixing several pieces: it is composed of a necklace, a bracelet and a series of rings, semi-rigid or with spiral processing, capable of maintaining their shape thanks to the shape memory processing . The Venus line is more essential. The jewels focus on flexibility, combined with increased reflections also thanks to the diamond-plating process, a process that involves the use of the tip of a diamond to create imperceptible light-reflecting facets.
Other collections of Magic Wire are Perfect, made with wires of different thicknesses in satin white and pink gold: the jewels can be worn by adapting them to your body and giving them different shapes thanks to the Magic Wire technology. The Galaxies line adds small white pearls that recall the planets and is available in the three classic gold colors.
