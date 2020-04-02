Madagascar inspires Morellato bracelets and necklaces











For those who live in Europe, Asia or America, Madagascar is a distant country full of charm, often a destination for holidays. Now Morellato has decided to dedicate a collection to this large island in the Indian Ocean, which is located in front of Mozambique. The new Madagascar collection mixes animal designs and jungle textures together.



The collection includes small figures of leopards, tigers, parrots and zebras (animals that, in truth, are not found in Madagascar) as well as animal details: they are the graphic motifs of bracelets and pendants to create silver color block effects or to emphasize different color elements. It is a collection dedicated to the very young, with bracelets and pendants the silhouette of dolphins, turtles and starfish combined with turquoise and embellished with mini charms. The jewelry is made of steel, with the addition of some turquoise for some bracelets. The price is always very accessible: 49 euros for necklaces, 39 euros for bracelets.















