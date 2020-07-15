Mabina, silver shells for the beach











Beach, sea, sand. And shells: Mabina Gioielli offers a collection of 925 silver jewelry inspired by the most classic marine atmosphere, in tune with the summer season. The shells are in silver and alternate with cultured pearls, spherical or baroque. The jewels are offered in two versions: in natural silver color with rose gold plating. The shape of the shell represents the main pendant of bracelets and necklaces, while the small pearls alternate on the length of the chains.



The prices of Mabina jewels are, as always, very affordable: the choker (45cm) with wide-chain chain (49 euros), matching bracelet with shell (36 euros), while the hoop earrings have a retail price of 39 euros. A baroque pearl of 8 / 8.5 mm in diameter is the central element of the 80 cm long rosy silver necklace (64 euros), with silver shells that make up the pendant. Or the double necklace (80 cm, 32 euros) that combines a thin silver chain with a silver heart shell and a second round made of pearls (3.5 / 4 mm in diameter) alternating with silver links.















