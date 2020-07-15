Argento, , COLLANE — July 15, 2020 at 4:00 am

Mabina, silver shells for the beach




Beach, sea, sand. And shells: Mabina Gioielli offers a collection of 925 silver jewelry inspired by the most classic marine atmosphere, in tune with the summer season. The shells are in silver and alternate with cultured pearls, spherical or baroque. The jewels are offered in two versions: in natural silver color with rose gold plating. The shape of the shell represents the main pendant of bracelets and necklaces, while the small pearls alternate on the length of the chains.

Collana in argento dorato con perla barocca
Collana in argento dorato con perla barocca

The prices of Mabina jewels are, as always, very affordable: the choker (45cm) with wide-chain chain (49 euros), matching bracelet with shell (36 euros), while the hoop earrings have a retail price of 39 euros. A baroque pearl of 8 / 8.5 mm in diameter is the central element of the 80 cm long rosy silver necklace (64 euros), with silver shells that make up the pendant. Or the double necklace (80 cm, 32 euros) that combines a thin silver chain with a silver heart shell and a second round made of pearls (3.5 / 4 mm in diameter) alternating with silver links.

Collana in argento
Collana in argento
Orecchini in argento dorato e perle
Orecchini in argento dorato e perle
Bracciale in argento dorato e perla
Bracciale in argento dorato e perla

Bracciale in argento di Mabina Gioielli
Bracciale in argento di Mabina Gioielli







