









The jewels of Lynn Ban, a designer who likes to stars like Rihanna, Madonna, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and … ♦ ︎

She is Chinese, but was born in Singapore and has lived in New York since she was four. In a short time, Lynn Ban became a jewelry designer worn by stars like Rihanna, Madonna, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Miguel, SZA, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Ray, Frances Bean Cobain, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Fergie, Alicia Keys and CL. But also from Justin Bieber. Lynn is also a passionate fashion collector of the eighties and nineties: she bought a significant amount of Gucci dresses from Tom Ford, John Galliano’s Dior and a bunch of Versace.



A passion that is reflected in his design choices, where he mixes strong geometries, immediately recognizable, rock and glamor at the same time. Not surprisingly, Lynn was also the curator of a vintage couture line for the American retailer Barney’s. Lynn Ban’s jewels are designed to reach a wide audience: the cheapest, in silver, start at $ 300, but the most exclusive pieces come to several thousand dollars.