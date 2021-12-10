vetrina — December 10, 2021 at 4:47 am

Lydia Courteille among the stars




The name of Lydia Courteille is associated above all with two characteristics: she is one of the designers who has a greater rate of creativity and, at the same time, she is also a woman who loves to be inspired by her long travels around the world for her collections. For example, she has traveled on the Silk Road in Guatemala to Istanbul’s Topkapi, and each time her travel experience has resulted in spectacular collections of fine jewelry.

Orecchini Dark Moon, in oro bianco, agata, diamanti
Years ago, however, you made a half exception. Half because the Stardust collection refers to a journey. But it was a tour experimented solely with fantasy. The collection, which is dated 1998 but is now revived with new pieces, is in fact about stars and the moon. Classic sources of inspiration for jewelry which, however, are always interpreted by the Parisian designer in an original way. Gold, carved agate, diamond pavé, but also pearls, are the materials on which Lydia Courteille worked. She is looking forward to returning to travel in person.
Orecchini a cerchio in oro 18 carati, smalto
Anello in oro bianco con perla
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, quarzo
Anello in oro bianco, agata intagliata, diamanti
Orecchini in oro 18 carati e pavé di diamanti
