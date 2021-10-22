









Alexandra Mor and the rudraksha. You may not know what it is: rudraksha a stone-hard fruit produced by some large evergreen trees of the genus Elaeocarpus. The dried fruit is used to make rosaries for prayer by Hindus (especially Shaiva), but also by Buddhists, Sikhs and Muslims. Not only that: now rudraksha is also an element of high jewelry. But not only. Because the New York-based designer has also decided to use what is called vegetable ivory, that is, the tagua nuts, a product obtained from the seeds of some palm trees carved in the rudraksha style, alongside elements in Indonesian wood and South Sea’s pearls.



In short, high jewelery, but certainly out of the ordinary. The 22-karat yellow gold carved in Bali serves to connect the different pearls: it has motifs of tendrils, leaves and tendrils that intertwine, together with the Padmasana, or lotus flower, a flower that in Asia is full of symbolism. The line of jewelry made with these natural elements also has a charitable aspect: 10% of all profits from sales will go to Space for Giants, an international conservation organization that protects the great landscapes of African wildlife that it contains. elephants need to survive.















