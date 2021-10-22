bracciale, COLLANE — October 22, 2021 at 5:00 am

Alexandra Mor and the rudraksha. You may not know what it is: rudraksha a stone-hard fruit produced by some large evergreen trees of the genus Elaeocarpus. The dried fruit is used to make rosaries for prayer by Hindus (especially Shaiva), but also by Buddhists, Sikhs and Muslims. Not only that: now rudraksha is also an element of high jewelry. But not only. Because the New York-based designer has also decided to use what is called vegetable ivory, that is, the tagua nuts, a product obtained from the seeds of some palm trees carved in the rudraksha style, alongside elements in Indonesian wood and South Sea’s pearls.

Orecchini con fiori in legno di sawo intagliato e perle barocche indossati
Orecchini con fiori in legno di sawo intagliato e perle barocche indossati

In short, high jewelery, but certainly out of the ordinary. The 22-karat yellow gold carved in Bali serves to connect the different pearls: it has motifs of tendrils, leaves and tendrils that intertwine, together with the Padmasana, or lotus flower, a flower that in Asia is full of symbolism. The line of jewelry made with these natural elements also has a charitable aspect: 10% of all profits from sales will go to Space for Giants, an international conservation organization that protects the great landscapes of African wildlife that it contains. elephants need to survive.
Collana con perle barocche dei Mari del Sud, perle di tagua intagliati rudraksha
Collana con perle barocche dei Mari del Sud, perle di tagua intagliati rudraksha

Anello con un paio di-perle dei Mari del Sud, e perle di semi di tagua
Anello con un paio di-perle dei Mari del Sud, e perle di semi di tagua
Bracciale con perle di semi di tagua intagliati rudraksha, legno sawo, perle barocche
Bracciale con perle di semi di tagua intagliati rudraksha, legno sawo, perle barocche
Collana con 14 perle dei Mari del Sud, perle di tagua, 9 topazi briolette e 23 diamanti
Collana con 14 perle dei Mari del Sud, perle di tagua, 9 topazi briolette e 23 diamanti
Orecchini con perle di semi di tagua intagliati rudraksha, legno sawo, perle barocche
Orecchini con perle di semi di tagua intagliati rudraksha, legno sawo, perle barocche







