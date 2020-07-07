Luxury jewelry? Vivrelle lends them to you











Would you like to show off a Bulgari jewel, but you don’t have enough money to buy it? Or maybe you prefer Van Cleef & Arpels? Or, again, by Cartier? In the United States they found the solution: it’s called Vivrelle. The idea is of Wayne and Blake Geffen and it is very simple: a club that offers those who sign up the opportunity to wear luxury brands. For now, the service is reserved for the US, but the founders plan to extend it to other countries. By the way: in addition to jewelry, Vivrelle also offers bags, clothes and other designer products. The idea was liked, also because it allows you to easily change wardrobes and jewelry.



It works like this: club membership costs a minimum of $ 99 a month, or 199 or 279. In the first case (Classique), you can borrow one item per month with an estimated retail value of less than $ 4,000. With the second option (Couture) you can borrow one item per month worth more than $ 4,000, including rare, unique and limited edition pieces. The third possibility increases the loan to two objects at a time: one piece from the Classique wardrobe and one object from the Couture wardrobe.



One of the most successful aspects is that borrowed clothes or jewelry can be kept for as long as desired. Shipping costs are included in the subscription. The list of jewelry brands in the catalog, which can be browsed online, includes Stephanie Gottlieb, Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Ermete, Chanel, Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, as well as a series of necklaces, rings and bracelets with diamonds made available directly by Vivrelle.

















