Luxury is simple with Yossi Harari











Yossi Harari, designer and jeweler since he was 11 years old. Early, right? ♦

Who knows why great designers are often predestined? Yossi Harari is no exception: according to his story, he grew up surrounded by beautiful and ancient objects and when he was only 11 he designed his first piece of jewelry. That is, he devised a diamond ring for his mother. He must have been gratified for this initiative if, many years later, the Israeli designer continues to be appreciated for his high-end creations (with prices in harmony) and the rigorous desire to offer pieces for the few.



He obviously studied gemology and jewelry design at the Gemological Institute of America, Los Angeles, History of the Arts at the University of Tel Aviv. In 1992 he opened his atelier in Istanbul, where he conceives and realizes his creations. Its international path, however, follows a very minimal line: simple geometries, but often enriched with spectacular stones, even if small in size and 24-karat gold hammered.



Another of the aspects that distinguish Yossi Harari is the use of gilver, an alloy of his invention, which combines oxidized silver and 24 carat gold. Another is the use of Shefa Gems stones, some of which are unique. For example, Carmel Sapphire, moissanite (but natural), black spinel, Ilmenite. and in the Heaven on Earth collection, small uncut gems are enclosed in small glass containers applied to the jewel. Margherita Donato