vetrina — September 30, 2020 at 5:00 am

Luxury flies with Diacolor




Rishabh Tongya traveled alone by plane for the first time at age 11. Destination: New York. Since then he has never stopped visiting airports around the world, starting from Delhi, the capital of India where Diacolor, the family business, is based. Rishabh Tongya is the creative director of the brand and is a frequent flyer, with 150-180 flights per year between Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and Africa. He made one exception when he met the girl who would become his wife, Divya: he postponed a trip to Bahrain for her. Rishabh is a citizen of the world: as a city he loves London, Sardinia for the beaches, the reserves between Tanzania and Kenya for nature and fauna, the Alps for the mountains. Without ceasing to love India, of course.

Rishabh Tongya
Rishabh Tongya

Starting with a small team of five members, Diacolor has grown over the years into an internationally renowned jewelry production house, and also produces on behalf of global jewelry brands.
Orecchini con diamanti gialli e bianchi
Orecchini con diamanti gialli e bianchi

Diacolor’s jewels reflect Rishabh Tongya’s relentless search for precious stones, often large gems, which are cut and set into jewels that fascinate American sheikhs and billionaires, wealthy Asian tycoons and Russian oligarchs. All jewels of super luxury and also super visible, with generous dimensions. Years ago, for example, Diacolor bought a 5655-carat raw emerald from Zambia, a Guinness record stone.

Lo smeraldo record di 5655 carati
Lo smeraldo record di 5655 carati

Orecchini con diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti

Spilla con diamanti e zaffiri
Spilla con diamanti e zaffiri

Bracciale con diamanti e smeraldi
Bracciale con diamanti e smeraldi
Anello con zaffiro taglio ovale e diamanti
Anello con zaffiro taglio ovale e diamanti

Orecchini pendenti con diamanti gialli e bianchi
Orecchini pendenti con diamanti gialli e bianchi







