Luxury chains for Opsobjects











Brass with 24 carat gold plating, with the addition of blue, pink, or white, red, aqua green crystals. The new bijoux collection signed by Opsobjects is called Luxury and celebrates the ten years of the Italian brand’s life. In fact, the large (but not heavy) chains that make up the common element of the line, are invariably golden in color and give a sense of luxury that probably will not be unwelcome to those who love the glamorous world of fashion, of the stage, but also of the music.



Rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are composed, in addition to the chain, also by heart, star or round pendants, engraved with the word Ops! Prices range from 59 euros for the ring to 159 euros for the necklace with big hearts. Ops!Objects is an Italian jewelry brand born in 2010 on the initiative of the Diffusione Orologi company (but over time the exclamation point has disappeared from the brand), holding of the Giglio family, based in the Tarì in Marcianise (Caserta).

















