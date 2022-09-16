









Having invented, and patented, an appreciated flexible knitting system also allows Fope some flexibility in design. The Flex’it system, launched 15 years ago, thanks to microscopic 18-karat gold springs inserted in the weave of the mesh makes Fope’s jewels soft and easy to wear. A feature that, over time, the Venetian company has applied to its various collections. Now it’s the turn of Luna (Italian word that means moon), a new line of jewels which, in harmony with the general gender fluidity, is referred to as unisex.



The jewels of the Luna collection are distinguished by a greater thickness than others, an aspect that does not prevent the usual flexibility. With a surprise: in addition to the bracelets available in yellow, white and pink gold, for the first time even necklaces become extensible, a jewel that usually does not need to stretch. There is a reason: in this way the choker that is worn close to the body can adapt to the size of the neck in a comfortable way, thanks to the exclusive technique adopted by Fope for its jewels.