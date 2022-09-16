Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Bracciale Luna in oro rosa

Luna by Fope with flexible necklaces

Having invented, and patented, an appreciated flexible knitting system also allows Fope some flexibility in design. The Flex’it system, launched 15 years ago, thanks to microscopic 18-karat gold springs inserted in the weave of the mesh makes Fope’s jewels soft and easy to wear. A feature that, over time, the Venetian company has applied to its various collections. Now it’s the turn of Luna (Italian word that means moon), a new line of jewels which, in harmony with the general gender fluidity, is referred to as unisex.

Bracciale Luna in oro giallo

The jewels of the Luna collection are distinguished by a greater thickness than others, an aspect that does not prevent the usual flexibility. With a surprise: in addition to the bracelets available in yellow, white and pink gold, for the first time even necklaces become extensible, a jewel that usually does not need to stretch. There is a reason: in this way the choker that is worn close to the body can adapt to the size of the neck in a comfortable way, thanks to the exclusive technique adopted by Fope for its jewels.

Bracciale Luna in oro bianco
Girocollo della collezione Luna

Bracciale Luna in oro rosa







