American actress and singer Lucy Hale wears jewelry by Californian designer Jacquie Aiche.

Jacquie Aiche’s boho chic jewelry features Lucy Hale. The actress wears the Californian designer’s jewelry in a campaign titled “Love and Desire.” Lucy Hale is an American actress and singer best known for playing Aria Montgomery on the television series “Pretty Little Liars.” In the campaign for Jacquie Aiche, she wears layers of the brand’s jewelry. The campaign photographs were shot by Dove Shore.



The collection includes rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and body jewelry, with several new additions. The jewelry is crafted with diamonds and colored gemstones, including tourmaline, rutilated quartz, tiger’s eye, opal, topaz, tanzanite, and emerald, set in 14-karat yellow gold. Retail prices range from $4,000 to $60,000. Beverly Hills designer Jacquie Aiche has carved out a reputation as an alternative jeweler. Years ago, for example, she introduced the Sweet Leaf collection, inspired by marijuana leaves.

