









The element of luck accompanies everyone’s life. Who knows if the new Breil collection, a brand launched years ago by Binda Italia, will really bring luck to the wearer. In fact, the new collection is called My Lucky Collection and features an unprecedented line in golden steel and cubic zirconia that differs considerably from the brand’s usual style, more tuned to aggressive designs. The collection consists of 11 pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, designed to be worn and combined in different combinations and in some cases transformable.



The collection plays on the elongated shape of the eye, suggested through a simple design, with marquise-cut cubic zirconia that are added to the choker with thin chain (price: € 59.90), to a double-strand bracelet (49.90) , a double ring (49.90), pendant earrings with four removable fringes (69.90) and a set of three stud earrings (49.90). The oval element is placed in the center of the three-strand necklace (69.90) and the matching bracelet (49.90), as well as in three thin bands that create a set (69.90). The bolder set consists of a necklace (69.90) defined by an almond-shaped chain, a shimmering hoop earring (39.90) and a singular pair of S-shaped earrings (59.90). The capsule was designed in collaboration with Giulia Salemi, a young Italian presenter and model of Iranian origins.