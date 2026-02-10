The Bea loves Heart collection by the Milanese designer, in gold, enamel, and semi-precious stones.

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day (and beyond), Bea Bongiasca presents the Bea loves Heart collection: a playful reinterpretation of the most classic symbol of love: the heart. The reinterpretation of the heart follows the Milanese designer’s now classic style, with vibrant enamels intertwined with bold volumes and shapes. Each piece is handmade in Italy using 9-karat yellow gold, sterling silver, and, for some creations, 18-karat gold, along with semi-precious stone details such as peridot, rock crystal, garnet, topaz, and smoky quartz.



This collection was born from the desire to reinterpret a universally recognized symbol without losing the essence of our brand. It speaks of love, but on your terms—bold, free, and uncompromising.

Bea Bongiasca



From rings that defy classic shapes, to earrings that resemble miniature sculptors, to eye-catching pendants, the Bea loves Heart collection is an invitation to wear love in all its nuances, celebrating the freedom to be yourself.

