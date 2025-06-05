What is the characteristic of those who create high jewelry pieces? Virtuosity. And the new collection by Louis Vuitton is called, precisely, Virtuosity. And it is a virtuosity extended to 110 unique pieces, each with its own theme. The collection is divided into two parts, which have a relationship with virtuosity: Mastery and Creativity. Also because the Maison’s jewelry collections are inspired by the LV logo, the classic monogram of the brand, reinterpreted each time. Within the vast collection, there are 12 different lines: Florescence, Joy, Aura, Eternal Sun, Protection, Keeper, Monumental, Apogée, Motion, Savoir, Connection. The mastery is that of the goldsmith artisans, capable of creating pieces such as the Savoir necklace, with a 30.56-carat triangular-cut Australian black opal, and a 28.01-carat drop-shaped emerald. The creation of the jewel required 1,500 hours of work.

Each line of the collection has its own characteristics. The Keeper necklace, for example, features a 10.12-carat blue sapphire, flanked by diamond triangles: it is inspired by the shape of the eye. Another necklace from the Joy line is made with a gold spiral that incorporates yellow sapphires and pink, purple and orange tourmalines for 240 carats. While the jewels from the Protection line are designed with gold washers set between heraldic motifs, with rubies in the pigeon blood or diamond category at the center. Here too, there is no shortage of references to the production of bags and suitcases of the Maison: in this case the links of the main necklace imitate the leather handles of a trunk, while the diamonds are V-cut, another allusion to the brand.

The Apogée choker is also a virtuoso: in this jewel, the semi-circular handles of Vuitton trunks are transformed into decorative details in white platinum and diamonds that recall the festoons of an art deco architecture, which highlight a 30.75-carat Brazilian drop-shaped emerald at the bottom of the necklace. Above, there is a flawless LV Monogram Star Cut diamond of 10.56 carats. The emerald can be detached and worn individually.