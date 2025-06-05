Collana della collezione Virtosity di Louis Vuitton con diamanti e smeraldi. Presenta un motivo a rombi incastonati in file come un-mosaico. Dei tre smeraldi colombiani, il più grande pesa 8,88 carati
Collana della collezione Virtosity di Louis Vuitton con diamanti e smeraldi. Presenta un motivo a rombi incastonati in file come un-mosaico. Dei tre smeraldi colombiani, il più grande pesa 8,88 carati

Louis Vuitton’s Virtuosity

What is the characteristic of those who create high jewelry pieces? Virtuosity. And the new collection by Louis Vuitton is called, precisely, Virtuosity. And it is a virtuosity extended to 110 unique pieces, each with its own theme. The collection is divided into two parts, which have a relationship with virtuosity: Mastery and Creativity. Also because the Maison’s jewelry collections are inspired by the LV logo, the classic monogram of the brand, reinterpreted each time. Within the vast collection, there are 12 different lines: Florescence, Joy, Aura, Eternal Sun, Protection, Keeper, Monumental, Apogée, Motion, Savoir, Connection. The mastery is that of the goldsmith artisans, capable of creating pieces such as the Savoir necklace, with a 30.56-carat triangular-cut Australian black opal, and a 28.01-carat drop-shaped emerald. The creation of the jewel required 1,500 hours of work.

Collana della linea Protection, con rondelle d'oro, diamanti e rubini sangue di piccione
Protection necklace with gold rondelles, diamonds and pigeon blood rubies

Each line of the collection has its own characteristics. The Keeper necklace, for example, features a 10.12-carat blue sapphire, flanked by diamond triangles: it is inspired by the shape of the eye. Another necklace from the Joy line is made with a gold spiral that incorporates yellow sapphires and pink, purple and orange tourmalines for 240 carats. While the jewels from the Protection line are designed with gold washers set between heraldic motifs, with rubies in the pigeon blood or diamond category at the center. Here too, there is no shortage of references to the production of bags and suitcases of the Maison: in this case the links of the main necklace imitate the leather handles of a trunk, while the diamonds are V-cut, another allusion to the brand.

Collana della linea Joy in oro e zaffiri gialli, con tormaline rosa, orange e viola
Joy necklace in gold and yellow sapphires, with pink, orange and purple tourmalines

The Apogée choker is also a virtuoso: in this jewel, the semi-circular handles of Vuitton trunks are transformed into decorative details in white platinum and diamonds that recall the festoons of an art deco architecture, which highlight a 30.75-carat Brazilian drop-shaped emerald at the bottom of the necklace. Above, there is a flawless LV Monogram Star Cut diamond of 10.56 carats. The emerald can be detached and worn individually.

Collana della linea Apogée con decorazioni ispirate ai manici semicircolari dei bauli Vuitton, strati di diamanti, smeraldo brasiliano da 30,75-carati
Apogée necklace with decorations inspired by the semi-circular handles of Vuitton trunks, layers of diamonds, 30.75-carat Brazilian emerald
Collana dela linea Savoir, con opale nero australiano di 30,56 carati a taglio triangolare, smeraldo zambiano a goccia da 28 carati che può può essere staccato e indossato come pendente con una catenina
Savoir necklace with 30.56-carat triangular-cut Australian black opal, 28-carat pear-shaped Zambian emerald that can be detached and worn as a pendant on a chain
Collana della linea Keeper, con diamanti e zaffiro blu da 10,12 carati
Keeper necklace with diamonds and 10.12-carat blue sapphire

Wave ring in oro bianco e giallo, diamanti
