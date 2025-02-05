The Louis Vuitton monogram is the theme that accompanies the jewelry collections, and everything else, of the French Maison. The new high jewelry collection presented by creative director Francesca Amfitheatrof is no exception. This is the second appointment with the work presented last year: Awakened Hands, Awakened Minds Chapter II. In addition to the monogram, the Maison’s expertise is manifested in the journey through 19th-century French craftsmanship. All with 50 pieces divided into seven themes, which refer to the type of workmanship and the innovations introduced. In short, not just jewelry, but also a story told through majestic necklaces, rings, bracelets.



The first theme is entitled Splendeur, and reinterprets the Louis Vuitton Monogram flower, while another theme, Phenomenal, focuses on geometry. The monogram also recurs among the gold threads and gems in the Elegance theme. Gravité refers, instead, to the ability to defy Newton’s law to position precious stones according to a refined design. The Dynamisme theme emphasizes design and Vision luxury, the soul of the Maison of the LVMH group. Finally, Victoire is inspired by the symbol of Paris: the Eiffel Tower, transformed into a magnificent necklace.

