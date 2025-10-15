Pad London also has many great jewelers.

Numerous jewelers are present at Pad London 2025 (October 14-19), which is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The exhibition, founded in 2007 by Patrick Perrin, a fourth-generation Parisian antiques dealer, is the only fair in the UK dedicated exclusively to historical and contemporary design, including jewelry. PAD London is the sister event of PAD Paris, launched in 1998 and held every April in the Tuileries Gardens.

Innovative jewelers are present, such as French designer Elie Top (Paris), who presents the Liaisons Dangereuses collection, which revisits the Enlightenment through antique diamonds he discovered during his trip to the island of Kythera in Greece. Karry Berreby (Paris) presents vintage pieces from the 1970s, including Bulgari’s iconic Tubogas bracelets. Glenn Spiro (London) returns with two extremely rare pieces: clip-on earrings made with antique, unheated, natural multicolored spinel and diamonds, with an 18-karat gold clasp, and a necklace made with the same gems.

Hemmerle (Monaco) presents unique creations that combine intriguing stones and found objects with unusual metals and woods. Taffin (New York) is presenting pieces of innovative design. Also participating are Boghossian (London, Hong Kong, Geneva) with a cabinet of curiosities in an installation by Danish firm Kufstudios, where the jewels are delicately suspended on silk cords, and Swiss artist Nadia Morgenthaler, with her refined Victorian-style earrings. Villa Milano is also participating for the first time with a new collection,, and Brazilian Fernando Jorge.