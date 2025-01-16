From Turkey, one of the countries with the highest number of jewelers, Lizay extends its offer to the rest of the world. The brand currently has 80 locations throughout Turkey and continues to expand its franchise and chain stores and benefits from over 200 authorized dealers. But the brand’s presence at Vicenzaoro January aims to broaden its scope. The brand’s diamond jewelry boasts Hrd and Gia certificates, international standards: wedding rings, solitaires, five-stone rings and tennis bracelets, aim at a wide range of customers. In addition, Lizay seeks to expand its product range by 20% per year, also with jewelry using other precious stones, such as rubies and emeralds.



Lizay is one of the most established jewelry retail brands in Turkey. It was founded in 1978 by Mahmut Serbes, a leading figure in the Turkish jewelry industry. The jeweler opened its first store in 1994 and is known for its customer-centric approach, embrace of technology and cutting-edge designs. Its current ambition is to transform Lizay Diamond into a globally recognized brand, continuing its legacy of excellence and innovation, through premium quality offered at competitive prices. Mahmut Serbes remains the company’s chairman, while Yeliz Serbes Akgün joined the company in 2015, after completing her studies in London, and has been instrumental in enhancing the brand’s vision, particularly in expanding the product line and innovative advertising approaches.

