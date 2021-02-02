Lively earrings and rings from Mabina











The Milanese brand Mabina Gioielli presents a new collection in 925 silver and enamel consisting of delicate and lively rings and earrings. The rings wrap the fingers with a double band of 925 silver and cubic zirconia and silver with enamel. The version with blue enamel is combined with the silver ring and white stones. The colors black, red and white are flanked by pink 925 silver with white cubic zirconia (the price is 32 euros).



The silver earrings with blue enamel feature a star-shaped pendant covered with cubic zirconia. The pinkish silver and black enamel earrings play with a point of light. The red enamel is combined with the heart of cubic zirconia and pink silver. The whiteness of white is reflected in the teardrop stones that adorn the earrings (26 euros per pair).

















