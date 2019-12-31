Limitless Gabriela Rigamonti











The jewels of Gabriela Rigamonti, manager, designer and globetrotter ♦ ︎

To say that Gabriela Rigamonti is dynamic is an understatement. On its website, for example, it is written that “her tireless instinct to always look for novelties to propose, pushes her to create over 500 new models a year, which meet the needs of the most diverse international markets”. Half a thousand new jewels in 12 months is an activity rate that should be reported Guinnes Book of Records.



In any case, the style of her brand, born in Vicenza in 2000, is affected by her globetrotter vocation: she describes herself as the fruit of a multicultural family (the brothers and the family live in four different countries), and therefore she is used to to travel. She speaks four languages ​​and, she says, is learning two more. She attended art history courses in Florence, marketing in the USA and design in Milan. In 1995, at the age of 26, she decided to settle in Vicenza where ahe started working as manager and designer for a large jewelry company. And this is another reason that prompted her to travel around the world. All this experience accumulated in a short time, combined with the energy charge and a strong sensitivity, promptly pushed her brand to be distributed in 24 countries of the world. But it can also be purchased online.















