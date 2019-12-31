Limitless Gabriela Rigamonti

Nuove collezioni, vetrina — December 31, 2019 at 4:30 am

The jewels of Gabriela Rigamonti, manager, designer and globetrotter ♦ ︎

To say that Gabriela Rigamonti is dynamic is an understatement. On its website, for example, it is written that “her tireless instinct to always look for novelties to propose, pushes her to create over 500 new models a year, which meet the needs of the most diverse international markets”. Half a thousand new jewels in 12 months is an activity rate that should be reported Guinnes Book of Records.

Anello in oro 14 carati e acquamarina
In any case, the style of her brand, born in Vicenza in 2000, is affected by her globetrotter vocation: she describes herself as the fruit of a multicultural family (the brothers and the family live in four different countries), and therefore she is used to to travel. She speaks four languages ​​and, she says, is learning two more. She attended art history courses in Florence, marketing in the USA and design in Milan. In 1995, at the age of 26, she decided to settle in Vicenza where ahe started working as manager and designer for a large jewelry company. And this is another reason that prompted her to travel around the world. All this experience accumulated in a short time, combined with the energy charge and a strong sensitivity, promptly pushed her brand to be distributed in 24 countries of the world. But it can also be purchased online.

Anello in oro giallo 14 carati con perla di fiume
Anello in oro giallo 14 carati con perla di fiume
Orecchini in oro giallo 14 carati con agata, topazio e cubic zirconia
Orecchini satinati in oro giallo 18 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro con quarzo verde, calcedonio e peridoto
Orecchini in oro,ametsita, topazio, citrino, perla. Prezzo: 1060 euro
Orecchini in oro e calcedonio. Prezzo: 1020 euro
Orecchini in oro e topazio. Prezzo: 995 euro
Collana in oro, collezione Moresque. Prezzo: 1480 euro
Bracciale in oro giallo con ametista, agata verde, zirconi. Prezzo: 2230 euro
Bracciale in oro giallo con quarzo lemon, quarzo fumé, ametista. Prezzo: 2840 euro
