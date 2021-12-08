









Having a billionaire grandmother is a good place to start. But then, to create high-class jewels with a good dose of originality, Lily Gabriella Elia put her creativity into it. Born in Brazil, the London-based designer was encouraged by her grandmother, she said, in the decision to go to study gemology in New York. Then, she worked for Christie’s in Geneva. And, as if that were not enough, she received useful advice from a family friend who is a legend in the world of jewelry: Joel Arthur Rosenthal, better known by the acronym of Jar. In short, a rather rare and enviable background for those who work in jewelry. Jar also introduced the designer to stone workshops and traders to help her start her own business.



When she moved to the British capital, a city that alternates with Monaco, the designer maintained a very selective approach: in 2011 she founded Lily Gabriella Fine Jewelery, which offers an elite production: she designs on commission and sells by appointment only. The Brazilian roots of her jewelry mainly concern the more modern aspect, such as the inspiration for Oscar Niemeyer architecture.