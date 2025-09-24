There are changes at the top of Mattioli, the jewelry brand founded by Licia Mattioli. The company has appointed Claudio Pasta, a former Kering executive, as its new CEO. The move marks a new phase for the Italian jewelry brand and was completed with the support of Peninsula Capital, a private equity fund that acquired a minority stake last year. Before joining Mattioli, Pasta served as President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa for the Pomellato brand, part of the Kering portfolio. Previously, he held senior roles in the cosmetics, automotive, and fitness sectors.
Pasta replaces Licia Mattioli as CEO, who will remain with the company as “the driving force behind Mattioli’s creative identity and long-term strategy.” His appointment marks “an important step in the history of our house, aligning its international vision and deep industry knowledge with our values,” according to the brand.
Licia Mattioli Relinquishes CEO Role to Claudio Pasta
