Les Georgettes with an Elixir by the ancient Egypt











Les Georgettes by Altesse introduces Elixir, a collection that includes bracelets and rings with the usual aesthetic of customizable Made in France bijoux. The new designs are also dedicated to Valentine’s Day. In short, the Elixir collection promises to be a love filter for those who want to give accessories on February 14th. But love is not the only ingredient in Les Georgettes, which offers another completely different one: ancient Egypt.



Of course, it is not a usual combination. In any case, the brand has introduced two lines called Mehen (the snake-god) and Osiris (god of fertility), which are part of the Les Essentielles collection. Mehen is depicted as two snakes that retrace the jewel until they meet. Osiris, on the other hand, is represented by curves that meet to merge into a single vortex. The bijoux are also made this time in metal in yellow, pink or silver gold finish, colored inserts, leather. Prices: from 79 to 119 euros.

















