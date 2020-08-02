Leonori high jewelry with Victoria











When a jewel remembers a person, it offers something more. When an entire collection is a tribute to a small human being, the value still increases. This is the case of the Victoria collection by Leonori, which takes its name from the last born in the Maison: Baby Victoria. The collection includes bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings in yellow and pink gold, with diamond finishing, and with an original and graceful design. They are precious jewels but, at the same time, easy to wear on any occasion.



The collection, however, also includes a special piece, which Baby Victoria will probably appreciate when it is older: it is a ring with a fancy yellow diamond in the center, enriched by a precious lace canvas made with 244 white diamonds. Although it is a particularly precious jewel, it should be remembered that high jewelery is part of the DNA of Leonori, an Italian Maison born in 1962 on the initiative of Agostino Leonori, who has always used diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and rubies for his collections. Now the company has reached the third generation, represented by the two sisters Elisabeth and Eleonora, who have launched the brand on the international market. And the Victoria collection seems can will be appreciated by everyone.















